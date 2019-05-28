(Bloomberg) -- Only a few days after Matteo Salvini’s European election victory, the Italian deputy premier is gearing up for a new clash with his weakened coalition ally over a corruption case involving a League official.

The tussle over Deputy Infrastructure Minister Edoardo Rixi, who’s among politicians linked to a probe dubbed “crazy expenses,” has triggered new tension between the League and Five Star Movement before a court ruling due on Thursday. Salvini’s League wants Rixi to keep his job whatever the verdict, while Five Star has repeatedly called for his dismissal if convicted.

“I’ll do what I’m told to do,” Rixi said in an interview at the lower house of parliament in Rome. “If I’m useful I stay, if I’m not useful I don’t stay. The real issue is that you cannot manipulate judicial investigations in this way,” he said in a shot at Five Star. Rixi denied any wrongdoing.

Fellow-Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio of Five Star, which suffered huge losses in the European parliamentary vote, has repeatedly said that Rixi must step down if found guilty in the case involving politicians allegedly paying for dinners and trips using funds of the regional government in northern Liguria.

The Rixi case echoes the battle over an economic adviser to Salvini earlier this month. Five Star, which has long campaigned against political corruption, inflicted on Salvini his worst government defeat so far when it persuaded Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to oust the adviser in a corruption case.

Fresh tension between the two coalition partners is likely to make financial markets nervous as the government and European Union face a renewed budget standoff.

Coalition Contract

“I don’t understand why we’re the only country which talks about verdicts before they are even handed down,” Rixi said. “That made me pretty angry. I’d like to have a fair and balanced trial without people making a priori statements.”

Rixi spoke shortly after the rightist League backed him. “We’re hoping for positive news, if there were to be something different we’ve already said that Rixi stays where he is,” newswire Ansa cited Massimiliano Romeo, head of League senators, as telling reporters.

Stefano Buffagni, a Five Star undersecretary, challenged the League to say whether it wants to make the coalition collapse. He said the contract which the two allies signed before the government was formed a year ago was clear about Rixi’s fate if convicted.

“If our allies don’t want to respect the government contract and want to break it, then let them say so clearly and they will take responsibility for that,” Buffagni told reporters in Milan.

Rixi declined to say whether the government could collapse over his case. “We’re not talking about a government crisis,” said Rixi. “We’re trying to give a new boost to the economy, and to do that we need the whole government, we need more ‘yes’s’ and less ‘no’s.”

