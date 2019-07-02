(Bloomberg) -- Support for Italy’s anti-migrant League continues to rise and it’s now close to giving the party a potential Parliamentary majority if the country were to vote again.

A new SWG poll aired late Monday by La7 television found that support for Matteo Salvini’s party rose to a record 38% last week, and very close to the 40% seen by analysts as the minimum to secure an absolute majority in the two houses of the Rome-based parliament.

The poll -- conducted in the six days through Monday on 1,500 people -- could offer the 46-year-old deputy prime minister a new incentive to try and break free from the government coalition currently formed with Luigi Di Maio’s Five Star Movement, which according to the poll would be backed by 17.2% of the population.

Support for Salvini’s League has more than doubled since last year’s general vote, fuelling speculation that the politician will make a power grab by pulling the plug on the government and seeking new elections.

