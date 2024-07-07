(Bloomberg) -- A member of Matteo Salvini’s League is seeking to curtail mandatory vaccinations for children as the party steps up its populist drive following last month’s European Union vote.

A senator for the Italian party recently presented an amendment which, if approved, would end the requirement for children under 16 to get shots against diseases including measles, mumps, chickenpox and rubella.

While the proposal is being individually pushed by lawmaker Claudio Borghi, who in the past also sounded euro-skeptic ideas, Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister, has also voiced anti-vax positions at times, including during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The amendment is MINE,” Borghi wrote in capital letters for emphasis on his verified X account on Saturday, hinting that it hasn’t been planned in accordance with the party.

“On these issues there should be freedom of choice for both those in favor and those against,” Borghi wrote. Still, the proposal has already been rejected by some of his allies, including Antonio Tajani’s Forza Italia, as well as by the Democratic Party.

Salvini, the leader of the Giorgia Meloni government coalition ally League, has been stepping up his populist rhetoric. His political group is mulling whether to join a new right-wing alliance led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Meloni hasn’t commented on the proposal.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.