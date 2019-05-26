(Bloomberg) -- Matteo Salvini is set to make his League party Italy’s biggest political force while falling short of the knockout blow that would allow him to seek the premiership, according to an exit poll of votes in the European Parliament elections.

The deputy premier’s rightist, anti-migrant League was credited with 27%-31% of the vote, as his ruling coalition ally and campaign rival, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, slipped to third place at 18.5%-22.5%, an exit poll for Rai television showed. The Democratic Party was poised for a surprising second place finish at 21%-25%, the poll showed.

The League’s result would be far higher than the 17% it got in last year’s general elections, and the 6% in the 2014 European Parliament vote. But League officials see a 30% threshold as the minimum needed for Salvini to be tempted to pull the plug on the government and try to force a general election as early as this fall.

The brash 46-year-old, who had framed the vote as a referendum “between a free Europe and an Islamic state based on insecurity and fear,’’ projected himself as the leader of a pan-European alliance of 12 nationalist parties including France’s National Rally and Germany’s Alternative for Germany.

In the last weeks of the campaign, Salvini lashed out at the European Union’s budget rules, worrying financial markets with a threat to breach limits on government deficits and state debt. He said he would turn the League into Europe’s biggest force, and has long battled to make the party, based in the wealthy north, a truly national organization.

But Salvini’s appeal to voters has dimmed over recent weeks. After soaring as high as 36% in opinion surveys in late April, the League has taken hits from the dismissal of a senior adviser in a corruption probe, a sluggish economy and adroit moves by fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio of Five Star to seize the high ground in a series of political battles.

