(Bloomberg) -- Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini says Italy’s government no longer has a majority and called for “swift” elections.

The League leader announced his intention to break up the fractious coalition with the Five Star Movement after two days of frenzied talks. Salvini said Parliament should acknowledge that the government headed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte no longer has enough votes to survive.

“It’s pointless to go ahead with ‘no’s and quarrels like in the past few weeks, Italians need certainties and a government capable of acting,” Salvini said in a statement on Thursday night. “We don’t want more cabinet seats or ministries, we don’t a reshuffle or a technocratic government.”

For Salvini, the end of the majority was laid bare when the coalition couldn’t agree this week on a vote on a high-speed rail link to France and by the “continued insults against me and the League from our ‘allies’.”

