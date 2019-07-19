Salvini Under the Gun as Clock Ticks Down on Italy Snap Election

(Bloomberg) -- Matteo Salvini needs to make up his mind.

Italy’s most powerful politician has been dangling the prospect of a snap election in recent weeks and President Sergio Mattarella wants him to make his intentions clear in the next 48 hours, local media reported Friday.

Tensions between Salvini and his coalition partner, Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement, have been rising in recent days as the window closes for Salvini to force an early vote in the fall. With Italy under pressure from the European Union to reduce its debt next year, Salvini would need to set the wheels in motion as soon as possible to give the next administration time to draw up the 2020 budget.

Rome’s political class was gripped on Thursday by reports that Salvini had asked to see Mattarella at his Quirinale Palace -- that was taken as a sign he was ready to quit the government.

Salvini denied requesting a meeting in a late-night TV interview, but Mattarella wants to know what is going on all the same.

Salvini may be tempted by polls that show that the League remains the country’s top political force, with no effect so far from the reports that his party sought illegal funding in Moscow. Salvini has denied receiving any Russian money.

Di Maio, who’s a deputy premier alongside Salvini, is trying to persuade his partner to stick with the government, aware that his party faces a potential thrashing if the country goes to the polls. Di Maio insisted the government will continue and called for a meeting with Salvini to clear the air.

“I rule out that there could be a crisis, these are the dynamics of a government made up of two different forces,” Di Maio said on Rai state television.

Salvini is already due to skip Friday’s cabinet meeting in Rome, pleading a prior engagement. If he snubs his partner’s call for talks as well, that may be another indication that the administration is coming apart.

