The German steel producer Salzgitter AG has named Gunnar Groebler as its chief executive officer and he’ll take up the position in July of next year.

Groebler, currently a senior vice president at Vattenfall AB, will take over from Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann who will retire next year as planned, the company announced in a statement on Saturday.

“He holds a great deal of expertise and experience in important aspects of the key future topics decisive for Salzgitter,” Heinz-Gerhard Wente, chairman of the company’s supervisory board says about Groebler.

Groebler became an employee of Vattenfall in 1999 and has held multiple positions at the company. He was, until recently, responsible for the company’s wind power operations.

