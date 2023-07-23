(Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency of OpenAI Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is set to launch Monday, Semafor reported.

A breakdown of how the Worldcoin tokens will be distributed will also be made public, according to the report, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman at Tools for Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, declined to comment to Semafor. Worldcoin’s Twitter account posted a message on Sunday saying “It’s time. 24.7.23.” The post did not have further details.

