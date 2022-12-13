(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest before a hearing dedicated to the collapse of his FTX empire deprived lawmakers of an opportunity to question the disgraced crypto founder.

Even his prepared testimony, a draft of which was obtained by Bloomberg News prior to his arrest, raised eyebrows. Bankman-Fried would have opened his statement with: “I would like to start by formally stating, under oath: I f---ed up.”

Current FTX Chief Executive John J. Ray III, who did appear at the hearing, fielded questions about the testimony. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri, called it “so disrespectful” and “absolutely insulting.” Ray said he had not read the remarks.

Follow the hearing live here.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.