(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen co-founder of bankrupt FTX, said Saturday he’s in the Bahamas, Reuters reported, citing a text message from him.

Bankman-Fried denied rumors that he had flown to South America.

His crypto exchanges FTX, FTX US and trading firm Alameda filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Since then, FTX was hit by a mysterious outflow of at least $662 million in tokens. The general counsel of its US arm, Ryne Miller, described it as “unauthorized transactions” on Twitter and said FTX had begun moving digital assets into cold storage -- wallets that are unconnected to the internet -- to mitigate damage.

Bankman-Fried didn’t immediatey respond to a request for comment.

