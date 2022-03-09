(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Sam Zell is joining the chorus of energy industry leaders and lawmakers calling on President Joe Biden to offer more support to U.S. shale as the country cuts off oil supplies from Russia.

The expansion that the shale industry would normally go through at such high oil prices is not happening “because the administration is so negative and so discouraging,” Zell said in an interview for Bloomberg Television.

“The transition from fossil fuels to renewables is going to be a very long process, and we are acting as though it is going to be a next-week process,” Zell said. “At the same time that Biden was prohibiting import of Russian oil he was doubling down on renewable and blocking pipelines.”

The isolation of Russia’s massive energy industry following its invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices in New York surging to $130 a barrel on Monday.

Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Energy Crisis

The Biden administration has frequently pushed back on the shale industry’s pleas for help, arguing it’s not standing in the way of increased oil and gas production. Explorers can increase production if they want to, taking advantage of thousands of unused drilling permits they already have, White House National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said on Bloomberg Television last week.

While pessimistic about the industry’s growth prospects, Zell said he still has shale investments and will hold on to them.

