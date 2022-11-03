(Bloomberg) -- Investor Sam Zell, chairman of Equity Group Investments, tells CNBC that you can’t flood the system with liquidity and not have consequences.

He says the US will “likely” go into recession. When you “flood the world with money and everything is free, you lead to excess and excess leads to a recession.”

Going back to World War II, Zell says we have never had a recession without a liquidity crisis and, if he were to guess, one is up next on the agenda. He notes that at Equity Residential, they just finished doing a revolver, which was even a challenge with an A- credit rating.

Zell says the Federal Reserve is doing all the correct things and sees interest rates going higher from here. There is no reason, in his view, to be “overly optimistic or that this will be done very quickly or without pain.”

