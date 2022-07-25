(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said it’s canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” saying goodbye to a rare female talk-show host on late-night TV.

Bee covered subjects such as sexual harassment, abortion and gun regulations from a humorous angle and female viewpoint. The program, which aired recently on Thursday nights, was in its seventh season on Warner’s TBS network.

A spokesperson for the channel described the move as a “difficult, business-based” decision and said the company would look for new opportunities to work with the cast and crew.

Bee’s show is just one of a number of series canceled by Warner Bros. in the wake of its April merger with Discovery Inc. The company halted work on a CNN streaming service. Last year it canceled comedian Conan O’Brien’s long-running show.

