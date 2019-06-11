(Bloomberg) -- Botswana’s High Court struck down sections of the law criminalizing same-sex relations, saying the provisions violated the Constitution, which guarantees equality, liberty and dignity.

The case was brought by a 24-year university student, supported by local and regional gay rights groups.

“As a nation, there’s a need to respect our diversity and plurality,” Michael Leburu, the chairman of the three-judge panel, said in the ruling.

Botswana joins South Africa and Angola in ending legal discrimination against homosexuality, but it is still illegal in 36 African countries, according to Open For Business, a coalition of global companies advocating inclusive and diverse communities.

