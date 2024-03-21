(Bloomberg) -- Samsonite International SA’s shares fell the most in two years as the luggage maker’s plans to pursue a second listing hurts hopes for a takeover from global buyout firms.

Shares dropped as much as 12% in Hong Kong on Friday, the most since March 2022, and were 9% lower at the midday break. The company didn’t specify which exchange it was looking at for another listing, but said in a statement the move would increase liquidity of its shares and help the firm reach global investors. The pursuit of a dual listing is at an early stage, Chairman Timothy Charles Parker said in the statement.

The announcement comes after the company fielded interest from suitors looking at an acquisition. Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that global buyout firms including Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. had shown preliminary interest in a potential takeover, with some firms considering acquiring the company and later relisting it in another market at a higher valuation.

Samsonite has studied the possibility of a second listing in the US, Bloomberg reported last year.

“For now, a buyout appears to be on the back burner,” said David Blennerhassett, an analyst at Quiddity Advisors. “It will also be interesting to see whether other companies follow Samsonite’s model.”

The company, which raised about HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering in 2011, is one of several major consumer brands considering their options as a stock market slump weighs on valuations.

Li Ning is considering taking his eponymous sportswear brand private from the Hong Kong stock market, Reuters reported earlier this month, though the Chinese gymnast-turned entrepreneur later said he didn’t plan to pursue the move. Meanwhile, billionaire Reinold Geiger is making a renewed push to take cosmetics firm L’Occitane International SA private.

Samsonite went public in the financial hub at a time when Western brands, such as L’Occitane and Prada SpA, were looking to tap affluent customers in China. Now, companies are being buffeted by growing economic headwinds in the country, where a property market crash and elevated youth unemployment has weakened the spending power of consumers who once splashed out on products from top foreign names.

Samsonite’s dual-listing plan reflects its China outlook and signals the likelihood of smaller gains in sales in Greater China, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Catherine Lim and Trini Tan said in a note. The company’s recovery in the region was slower than in Europe and North America last year, Lim said.

