(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported earnings that beat estimates after solid demand for its smartphones and displays for the latest iPhone cushioned a slide in its memory chip business.

Net income came in at 6.1 trillion won ($5.2 billion) for the three months ended September, compared with the 5.5 trillion won average of projections. Samsung reported preliminary numbers this month that showed operating profit fell by 56%.

Profits at the world’s largest producer of chips and mobile devices are expected to improve as the memory industry climbs out of a protracted downturn. Its smartphone business, which has weathered a series of setbacks in past years, is benefiting from Huawei Technologies Co.’s woes abroad, while Apple Inc.’s in-demand iPhone 11 is revitalizing demand for Samsung’s most advanced displays.

“We are seeing an improvement in the chip industry,” Kim Woon-ho, an analyst at IBK Securities Co., said in an Oct. 22 note. “It is expected that the DRAM prices will start to recover in the third quarter of 2020. We project a big jump in demand for server chips, while Fold models will become a new factor.”

Samsung shares have risen more than 30% this year, while the benchmark KOSPI inched up 2%.

Samsung’s Stock Is Signaling a Bottom for the Global Chip Market

