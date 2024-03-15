(Bloomberg) -- Samsung C&T Corp. slumped as much as 10%, the most in four years, after its shareholders rejected proposals from activist funds for a dividend increase and a share buyback.

The stock tumbled in Seoul after 77% of shareholders supported the board’s proposal for a dividend of 2,550 won ($1.92) per common share at Friday’s annual general meeting, while just 23% backed the activist funds’ alternative of 4,500 won.

The clash over Samsung C&T, the holding company of the giant Samsung group, is the latest battle to test South Korea’s commitment to enhance corporate returns and valuations. Companies that prioritize shareholder returns will be given “bold incentives” and tax benefits under a Corporate Value-up Program, the Financial Services Commission said in February.

A separate proposal for 500 billion won of share buybacks gained just 18% approval from shareholders, with the remaining 82% either opposed or abstaining.

Activist investors are demanding Samsung C&T does more to boost shareholder returns than the measures it has proposed. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., which provide proxy advisory services, both asked institutional funds to back their proposals.

Still, it was widely expected the activist initiatives would fail as 40% of Samsung C&T shares are controlled by billionaire Jay Y. Lee’s family and their allies, who were seen as unlikely to cave in to pressure even if it signaled their resistance to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s signature policies.

