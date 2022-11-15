(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the global technology industry is in search of alternative sources for advanced semiconductors given rising political risks.

Speaking at the South Korean company’s investor briefing, Sim Sang-pil, the head of corporate planning for its foundry business, laid out ambitious goals for the operation, which competes directly with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Samsung expects to increase its foundry capacity by 3.3 times by 2027 compared with 2022.

“When I meet customers these days, they think the current geopolitical risk is serious; they need their second source,” Sim said. “Samsung foundry has many opportunities with customers who want to have that second source.”

TSMC manufactures the world’s most advanced semiconductors, crafting silicon to meet the designs of clients like Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. The world’s reliance on that single company, based in Taiwan -- which China considers part of its territory -- has grown into an area of concern for political leaders in the US and Europe.

Taiwan Tensions Spark New Round of US War-Gaming on Risk to TSMC

As geopolitical tensions have risen between the US and China, businesses have been preparing contingency plans in case foreign companies are no longer able to operate in China or there’s a military confrontation around Taiwan.

Samsung, the world’s biggest maker of memory chips, has been investing heavily to compete for logic processor production orders from large-scale customers like Qualcomm Inc.

Sim said that Samsung’s foundry was a little behind TSMC in 4-nanometer and 5nm technology, but it sees an opportunity to catch up in more advanced nodes. Samsung’s development of a new iteration of chip design called Gate All Around, or GAA, is one area where the company thinks it will gain an edge over TSMC and US rival Intel Corp.

Samsung is also working closely with the American government, which passed legislation this year to subsidize development of domestic chip manufacturing. The company is building a new fab in Taylor, Texas, in large part to supply the domestic US market.

