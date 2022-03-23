(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. shareholders raised about $1.1 billion through a block trade, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

About 19.9 million shares were sold at 68,800 won each, a discount of about 2.4% to Wednesday’s closing price, according to the terms. Kookmin Bank is the vendor for the shares.

The block trade is the biggest in South Korea since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. KB Securities Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are bookrunners.

Shares of Samsung were down 0.7% in early trading, matching a decline in the benchmark Kospi Index.

