14h ago
Samsung Electronics Says Chairman Lee Kun-Hee Has Died
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Chairman Lee Kun-hee has died.
Lee passed away Sunday, the company said in a statement.
