(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s nuclear safety authorities are carrying out an on-site investigation after two employees at a Samsung Electronics Co. semiconductor plant were exposed to radiation.

The employees are showing abnormal symptoms on their fingers because of localized exposure, though their blood tests are normal, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said in a statement Wednesday. They have been hospitalized at the Korea Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences and are being monitored for further tests.

The incident occurred on a production line at Samsung’s plant in Giheung, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Seoul, on Monday. The commission said it has suspended the equipment in question as part of its effort to determine the cause of the accident.

A Samsung spokesperson said that the company is giving support to the affected employees while cooperating with the probe, and that it’ll do its best to prevent further accidents.

