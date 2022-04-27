(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has hired semiconductor investment banker Marco Chisari for a senior role from Bank of America Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment. A representative for Samsung didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chisari, who has worked at Bank of America since 2018, was in October named co-head of global semiconductor investment banking. He previously worked at Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Mubadala Development Co., as well as GlobalFoundries Inc., where he was head of mergers and acquisitions, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Semiconductors has been one of the hottest M&A areas in tech in recent years, as companies have looked to pair up amid ever-rising demand for chips, transistors and other electronic parts that rely on the materials. Bank of America has advised on several large deals in the space, including Xilinx Inc. on its $35 billion sale to Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Samsung, South Korea’s biggest company, reported preliminary earnings for the first quarter this month that beast analysts’ estimates, thanks to robust demand for new smartphones and memory chips that go into servers.

