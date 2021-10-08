(Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, plans to sell shares in Samsung Electronics Co. to help pay inheritance-tax bills of more than 12 trillion won ($10 billion).

Hong signed a trust agreement with Kookmin Bank on Oct. 5 to dispose of 19.9 million shares, or a 0.33% stake, in Samsung Electronics to pay inheritance tax, according to a filing on Friday. The stake is worth about 1.4 trillion won, or $1.2 billion, based on Friday’s closing price of 71,500 won.

