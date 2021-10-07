(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s operating profit rose more than 25% thanks to rising prices for semiconductors and surprisingly strong demand for its pricey foldable smartphones.

South Korea’s largest company reported operating profit of 15.8 trillion won ($13.2 billion) in the three months ended September, in line with the 15.75 trillion won average of analyst estimates. Sales were 73 trillion won, compared with estimates of 73.5 trillion, according to preliminary results released Friday. Samsung will provide net income and divisional breakdowns when it releases final results on Oct 28.

The world’s largest maker of memory chips and smartphones has benefited from strong demand as the global economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. Chronic shortages have pushed up the prices of memory chips, used in everything from mobile phones to the servers in data centers used for cloud computing. Samsung is also expanding its foundry business, producing custom chips based on customers’ designs.

In the mobile business, Samsung is ramping up production to meet strong demand for its foldable phones. The Z series devices, launched in August, can run more than $1,800.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“DRAM operating profit could climb due to sequential bit growth of 3-5% and also price rises in 3Q. NAND may also drive strong profit growth in 3Q due to a 10-15% sequential rise in bit shipments with a price increase of 5-9%. The chip shortage may help operating profit for the foundry business climb in 3Q. New foldable smartphones may fuel sales growth in the mobile division.”

- Masahiro Wakasugi and Anthea Lai, BI analysts

