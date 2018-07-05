(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. posted earnings that fell short of estimates on weaker demand for smartphones.

Operating income rose to 14.8 trillion won ($13.2 billion) in the three months ended June, according to preliminary results released Friday from the Suwon, South Korea-based company. That compares with the 15.3 trillion-won average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

While the world’s biggest chipmaker dominates in both DRAM and NAND markets, the company has struggled with weaker-than-projected sales of its Galaxy S9 smartphones unveiled in the first three months of the year. Sales of organic light-emitting diode screens to Apple Inc. have also been weaker than expected, while the growth of chip prices has been slowing.

“Phones aren’t selling and NAND prices are particularly weak,” said Claire Kim, an analyst at Daishin Securities Co. “It’s not a surprise given that Samsung itself has been toning down its earnings expectations.”

Sales for the second quarter fell to 58 trillion won, compared with the 60.8 trillion won average projection compiled by Bloomberg. Samsung won’t provide net income or break out divisional performance until it releases final results later this month.

Samsung warned in April that its mobile business would see “stagnant sales of flagship models amid weak demand and an increase in marketing expenses” in the second quarter. Samsung’s market share is forecast to fall to 20.4 percent in the second quarter from 21.4 percent in the previous quarter, while Huawei Technologies Co., Oppo and Xiaomi Corp. would all raise theirs, according to TrendForce.

Samsung also faces an investigation in China over allegations of collusion in chip sales with Micron Technology Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. while facing regulatory pressure at home over corporate governance. The stock has declined 9.8 percent this year after trading near record highs in 2017.

The semiconductor business forms the largest portion of Samsung’s profit. Contract prices for 32-gigabyte DRAM server modules climbed 2.8 percent in the June quarter from the March period, which saw them rise 5.6 percent. Prices for 128 gigabit MLC NAND flash memory chips fell about 9 percent, according to inSpectrum Tech Inc.

