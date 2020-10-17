(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will visit Vietnam this week, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to seek support to expand in the country, Yonhap reported.

The focus will be on whether Lee announces new investment plans including the construction of a factory for electronic-car batteries in Vietnam, according to Yonhap, which cited people it didn’t identify. Lee could ask Phuc for his government’s support, it said, without specifying what sort of backing he may seek.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.