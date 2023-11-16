(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. agreed a deal to use rooftop solar for part of energy demand at a South Korea hub, though the small size of the pact highlights the struggle to source clean electricity in its home market.

An initial agreement with Korea Midland Power Co. and Enel X Korea would see 45 megawatts of electricity capacity supplied for 20 years from rooftop panels to an industrial park in the chipmaking hub of Gyeonggi, on the outskirts of Seoul, where Samsung has research and manufacturing facilities.

The suppliers will jointly invest 70 billion won ($53 million) to install the panels, the provincial government said Thursday in a statement.

Read more: Samsung Struggles to Go Green in Coal-Addicted South Korea

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, has come to exemplify the challenges faced by South Korea’s manufacturers to curb power-related emissions. While renewables accounted for almost a third of the company’s energy use globally last year, there’s more limited availability of clean electricity domestically.

South Korea relied on fossil fuels for more than 60% of electricity generation last year, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF.

Companies operating in the country have previously signed clean electricity purchase agreements with a combined capacity of about 70 megawatts, BNEF calculates. That compares to the country’s total installed electricity capacity of about 148 gigawatts.

Samsung, which has pledged to invest 7 trillion won to eliminate its direct emissions, is aiming to run its operations at home entirely with renewable energy by 2050. The company last month struck a pact to source clean energy from an existing tidal power station in Gyeonggi.

