(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. settled a patent dispute over smartphone facial-recognition technology days before the lawsuit by Image Processing Technologies LLC was set to begin a live jury trial in Texas, according to Henry Bunsow, IPT’s lawyer. Terms of the settlement, which couldn’t be immediately confirmed on the court’s electronic docket, were not disclosed, Bunsow said in an email Wednesday.

The case in federal court in Marshall, Texas, had been set next week for one of the nation’s first in-person jury trials since the coronavirus outbreak began, despite a surge in infection rates in the state.

