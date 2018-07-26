(Bloomberg) -- Boston Beer Co.’s turnaround appears to have taken Wall Street by surprise.

The craft brewer’s shares have quietly surged 71 percent this year amid strength in newer beverage categories such as cider and tea. Analysts have been slow to catch up to the rally, with the gap between the average target price and the current price widening to 27 percent. The stock set a new record high Wednesday, just 13 months after it traded at a five-year low.

None of the stock’s 11 analysts recommend buying the shares, but only two have sell ratings. Macquarie analyst Caroline Levy downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral Wednesday, but raised her price target to $285 from $225, crediting the company’s non-beer performance.

The downside implied by the average price target is among the steepest of all 2,013 stocks in the Russell 2000 Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Short interest is also notable at 21 percent of float, down from 33 percent last August, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

“In all fairness, the very successful innovation around hard cider, hard seltzer, the new Sam ’76 (a more approachable craft beer) and sustained 20% plus growth in hard tea has caught even management by surprise, if we go by guidance,” Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic wrote in a note to clients last month when he increased his price target to a then Street-high $305.

Zuanic called Boston Beer the “House of Wisdom” for its reinvention because the company’s second wind hasn’t been spurred by its flagship Samuel Adams. The brand is grappling with more competition and declining demand with the rise of craft brewing and drop in overall beer consumption. Bloomberg Intelligence food & beverage analyst Kenneth Shea said consumers are shifting to spiked sodas, brew pubs and locally-sourced fresh products.

“I’m not sure Sam Adams will ever make it back to its glory days of six or seven years ago,” Shea said.

Instead, Boston Beer has benefited from its Angry Orchard brand, which launched nationwide in 2012 and dominates the hard cider market, as well as Twisted Tea, which accounted for more than a quarter of the company’s volume in fiscal 2017 and is expected to reach 30 percent in 2018, according to Zuanic’s analysis. Samuel Adams beverages are estimated to drop to 35 percent of volume this year after accounting for almost half in 2016.

Analysts remain bearish about the company’s stock price with its second-quarter earnings report looming on Thursday. Zuanic wrote in a note Tuesday that he sees “more downside than upside” with an EPS beat already reflected in the stock. Shea maintains that investors have placed “unrealistic expectations” on the company’s growth. Second-quarter earnings and revenue growth is expected at 19.5 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively, according to an average of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg.

Options are pricing in a 8.2 percent move around the earnings report, more than the historical average earnings-related move of about 7 percent.

