(Bloomberg) -- Five of the biggest counties in the San Francisco Bay area are imposing shelter-in-place rules through Christmas and New Year’s Day even before they meet California’s threshold for locking down the economy, seeking to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as the coronavirus surges.

The counties -- encompassing areas including San Francisco, Oakland and much of Silicon Valley -- plan to adopt measures including shutting down personal care services, outdoor restaurant operations and several other businesses, county health officers said at a press briefing Friday. The rules will be effective Dec. 6 until Jan. 4.

The restrictions aim to closely mirror stay-at-home orders imposed by California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, which take effect when intensive care availability falls below 15%. While much of the Bay Area hasn’t met that metric, the counties are seeking to prevent a deeper surge.

“We have little choice but to act and to act now,” said Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s health officer. “We hope that by acting early, and by acting as a region, we”ll have the best chance at bending the curve faster.”

The counties join Los Angeles County, the epicenter of California’s virus surge, in adopting deeper measures than current state restrictions.

