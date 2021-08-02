(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco and its surrounding counties are reinstating mask requirements in indoor public spaces for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, after a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Seven counties in the Bay Area adopted the new orders, including Silicon Valley’s Santa Clara and San Mateo, along with the city of Berkeley. The mandate takes effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., health officials said in a statement Monday.

The new rules follow updated guidance from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week urging all people to wear masks indoors in public areas. Areas including Los Angeles and Washington have instituted their own requirements. In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city will strongly recommend masks in indoor settings, but stopped short of a mandate.

Large tech companies in the Bay Area have been shifting their return-to-office requirements in response to rapidly rising cases. Alphabet Inc.’s Google last week delayed its planned office return to October and said all workers on its campuses must be vaccinated, as did Uber Technologies Inc. Twitter Inc., based in San Francisco, shut down offices that it had recently reopened.

