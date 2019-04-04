San Francisco Can Reject 5G Equipment It Views as Too Ugly

(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco can reject 5G wireless equipment that it views as detracting from the city’s beauty.

California’s highest court disagreed Thursday with T-Mobile US Inc. and other companies which argued San Francisco overreached in asserting its authority to regulate wireless telephone equipment on aesthetic grounds.

