San Francisco Can Reject 5G Equipment It Views as Too Ugly
(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco can reject 5G wireless equipment that it views as detracting from the city’s beauty.
California’s highest court disagreed Thursday with T-Mobile US Inc. and other companies which argued San Francisco overreached in asserting its authority to regulate wireless telephone equipment on aesthetic grounds.
