(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco and Geneva topped a global survey on attracting, growing and maintaining talent, reflecting their high level of resources -- which helped them weather the pandemic -- as well as capabilities in advanced technologies.

Boston, Zurich and Luxembourg rounded out the top five spots in the Global Cities Talent Competitiveness Index, published Tuesday by French business school INSEAD and the Portulans Institute.

This year’s ranking of 155 cities, dominated by the U.S. and Europe, has been heavily influenced by the impact of Covid-19 and how cities reacted to the pandemic.

“Whether we consider cities’ talent strategies from the point of view of limitations to travel or the growing importance of online and virtual meetings and cooperation, cities have reacted in vastly different ways, depending on their political, economic and sometimes geographic environment,” the report’s authors wrote.

Asia Slipping

In Asia, Hong Kong slipped out of the top 10 as recent political tensions combined with the impact of harsh Covid-zero strategies seen across the region. Singapore, which is charting a path toward reopening after successfully minimizing the pandemic, slipped four spots to seventh.

“Recent upheavals in Hong Kong, as well as lockdown measures taken very early and very stringently across Asia, have worked against their ability to attract talent,” Bruno Lanvin, a distinguished fellow at INSEAD and co-editor of the report, said in an interview.

Asia’s cautious virus-containment strategies could work to its advantage as people view the region as a safer place to live and work, Lanvin said. That adds to Singapore and Hong Kong’s strengths, which include their educational systems, connectivity and advanced technology.

“I still strongly believe that Asia-Pacific in the years to come will remain a driver of global growth,” Lanvin said. “And talent will want to work there.”

