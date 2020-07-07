(Bloomberg) -- The San Francisco Giants have suspended workouts at Oracle Park due to delayed Covid-19 testing results, becoming the latest team to raise doubts about Major League Baseball’s reopening efforts.

On Monday, the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals suspended their workouts, while the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks had to reschedule planned practices.

Giants catcher Buster Posey is among many players who have expressed concerns in recent days about MLB’s ability to safely return to play.

“I’ve thought about it and talked about it with my wife, quite a bit,” Posey said Saturday in a teleconference with reporters. “I think there’s still some reservation on my end. I think I want to see how things progress here over the next couple of weeks.”

The team announced two new positive tests Monday, but didn’t specify whether the individuals were players, coaches or other staff.

