(Bloomberg) -- Call it an oversight. The San Francisco Giants omitted Salesforce.com Inc.’s mark on the city’s skyline months after forging a partnership with rival company Oracle Corp.

On opening day at the ballpark Friday, the Giants offered fans a 2019 calendar with a birds-eye view of San Francisco. There was only one thing missing: Salesforce Tower, the tallest office building west of the Mississippi, which dominates the city’s skyline. As its name implies, the building is the headquarters of one of Oracle’s fiercest competitors.

Oracle, the world’s second-largest software maker, paid more than $200 million in January for the naming rights to the ballpark where the Giants play, now known as Oracle Park. The company, co-founded by Larry Ellison, will have its name affixed to the stadium for 20 years.

