(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco woke to a magnitude 4.1 earthquake Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. Shaking was detected at 5:07 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located in the East Bay, near Bay Point.

The temblor was considered small, with no reports of significant damage. Even so, more than 5,000 people took to Twitter in short order to report that the quake woke or unnerved them, and to remind each other of the need to prepare for bigger events.California doesn’t yet have an early warning system for seismic activity, like Japan and Mexico, but the University of California Berkeley has a MyShake app to detect earthquakes 4.5 and higher, according to the state government website. Focus remains on preparedness, with residents urged to make a family plan to meet if separated and to stock up on three days’ worth of food, water and other essentials to get by until services are restored.The San Francisco region is no stranger to earthquakes. It sits on an area around the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire, defined by frequent tectonic activity where 90% of the world’s earthquakes and 75% of Earth’s volcanoes are located. When overlapping plates shift, shocks can travel around the world. Peru, which is also located in the Ring of Fire, was rocked by a 7.2 earthquake on May 26, with buildings swaying in La Paz, Bolivia, and effects felt in neighboring Chile as well. Notable quakes have since been reported near Linqiong, China, and across the Pacific Islands.The last major earthquake in San Francisco was in 1989 during the San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland A's World Series, when a magnitude 7.1 temblor killed 63 people and injured 3,800 as buildings and the top deck of the Bay Bridge collapsed.

