(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco offered bankrupt utility giant PG&E Corp. $2.5 billion for its equipment within the city just days before the company was set to file a restructuring plan.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made the offer in a letter to PG&E on Friday. PG&E said by email that selling the assets to the city would not be “in the best interests of our customers and stakeholders.” The company is due to file a restructuring plan in bankruptcy court by Monday.

The offer, which the city had been weighing for months, may complicate PG&E’s bankruptcy as it works to develop a plan that would allow it to exit the largest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history by next year. The company was forced to file for Chapter 11 in January while facing an estimated $30 billion in liabilities tied to devastating wildfires that its equipment ignited in 2017 and 2018.

“They’re trying to solve a big financing gap, and this could help them do that,” said Barbara Hale, assistant general manager for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

PG&E has instead been floating a plan that would have it raising billions of dollars in debt and equity to cover its wildfire liabilities.

PG&E and San Francisco have a long history of disputes, with the city accusing the utility of hampering the development of several infrastructure projects. Breed and San Francisco’s city attorney had a meeting scheduled with PG&E Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson later this month to discuss their issues. Breed plans to discuss the offer, too, according to her letter, which was reported earlier by the San Francisco Chronicle.

PG&E said in its statement that it would “remain open to communication” on the offer but cast doubt on the prospects of a sale. It marked the second time in a week that the company appeared to rebuff an offer for some of its equipment. A rural irrigation district that has tried for years to obtain PG&E’s local wires on Monday offered the company $116 million. The company dismissed it as too low.

