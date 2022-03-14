(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is planning a 10-day tour through Europe to advocate for travel to her city, which has been among the hardest-hit by declines in international tourism.

The mayor will visit London, Brussels, Frankfurt and Paris to meet with local officials and airline executives and promote San Francisco as a hub for international travel, her office said in a statement Monday.

With Covid-19 cases ebbing, Breed has been aggressively promoting a return to normalcy in recent weeks to reinvigorate San Francisco’s economy. The city, with its heavy concentration of tech employers, is particularly vulnerable to remote work that has kept workers out of downtown offices. And its tourist industry is heavily reliant on international visitors, especially from Asia.

At San Francisco International Airport, passenger boardings for international travel were about 40% of pre-pandemic levels as of December, compared with close to 70% for domestic flights, according to the mayor’s office. Moody’s Investors Service said earlier this year that the airport isn’t expected to reach its 2019 passenger levels until much later than the rest of the sector because of its dependence on business and international travel.

“We have a lot of work to do to get our economy going again, and we need to do everything we can to bring visitors back to this city,” Breed said in the statement. “Tourism is so essential to providing jobs and support for our restaurants, hotels, small businesses, and the arts, as well as the revenue that allows us to deliver all the support and services for those in need.

Breed separately is planning a series of events, called Bloom SF, to lure workers back to offices, with offerings such as concerts, food trucks and fitness classes throughout downtown from March 27 to April 2. Earlier this month, she said she had drawn commitments from companies such as Wells Fargo & Co. and Uber Technologies Inc. to have employees return in some capacity in March.

