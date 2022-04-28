(Bloomberg) -- The board of San Francisco’s BART has voted to re-instate its mask mandate for all passengers and staff until July 18, according to a statement from the transit operator.

Shortly after the California Department of Public Health terminated their statewide order requiring masks, BART had said that masks were optional but strongly encouraged.

With Thursday’s vote, BART has become the first public transit system in the U.S. to reverse its decision to allow commuters to be unmasked since the CDC mandate requiring face coverings on planes and trains was overturned by a Florida judge on April 19.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.