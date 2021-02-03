(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco is suing its own school district over its failure to reopen schools.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed a complaint Wednesday alleging the city’s board of education and the San Francisco Unified School District failed to create a school reopening plan compliant with state requirements, according to a statement from Herrera’s office.

The lawsuit is seeking a court order that would direct the district to prepare to offer in-person instruction. Herrera will file a motion on Feb. 11 asking the court for an emergency court order, according to the statement.

“This is not the path we would have chosen, but nothing matters more right now than getting our kids back in school,” Mayor London Breed said in the statement.

San Francisco Unified School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.