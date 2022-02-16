(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco voters overwhelmingly recalled three of the city’s seven school board members, after years of racial turmoil and a delayed return to in-person schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tuesday special election was influenced by the board’s decision to make admission to the city’s most prestigious high school dependent on a lottery rather than academic metric — and by the discovery of social media posts made in 2016 by one of the commissioners that disparaged Asian-Americans.

Board President Gabriela López, as well as members Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga, were all ousted by margins of over 70%, preliminary results released Tuesday showed. All three had served since 2018.

Moliga conceded on Twitter. “There are many more fights ahead of us,” he wrote, adding that “it has been an honor” to serve.

Mayor London Breed supported the recall effort, whose supporters vastly outspent the incumbents. Voters “delivered a clear message that the School Board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else,” she said in a statement after polls closed. “Elections can be difficult, but these parents were fighting for what matters most — their children.”

The mayor had in March 2021 called for Collins to resign, after her tweets that targeted Asian-Americas surfaced. Collins criticized what she called “anti-Black racism in the Asian community” and accused Asian-Americans of using "white supremacist thinking" to assimilate.

Collins apologized “unreservedly” in a Medium post that month and was removed from her position as the board's vice president. In response, she filed a lawsuit against the school district and her fellow board members, claiming they violated her free speech rights. She initially sought $87 million in damages, and dropped the suit after it was rejected by a Federal District Court judge.

Thirty-six percent of San Francisco residents are of Asian descent, U.S. Census data from 2020 show. A plurality of city students enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year are of Asian-American or Pacific Islander descent.

Members for years attempted to rename about a third of the system’s 130 schools, a process that predated the terms of Collins, López, and Moglia. A resolution adopted May 2018 said the district should change the names of schools that paid tribute to “historical figures who engaged in the subjugation and enslavement of human beings; or who oppressed women, inhibiting societal progress; or whose actions led to genocide; or who otherwise significantly diminished the opportunities of those amongst us to the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” That list ultimately included Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, as well as former San Francisco mayor and U.S. senator Dianne Feinstein.

The board in April 2021 abandoned the plan.

Voters were also angered by the board’s February 2021 decision to change the enrollment process at Lowell High School to a lottery system from merit-based admissions. The school’s Black Student Union had that month issued a series of demands to the school district, which included finding ways to further diversify Lowell’s student body. Many parents saw that as devaluing their children’s academic effort.

