‘San-hattan’ in Cross-hairs as Protesters Turn to Financial Area

(Bloomberg) -- Protesters who have regularly shut down central Santiago in the past two-and-a-half weeks are shifting their focus uptown.

Looking to deliver a social-justice message more directly to the corporate occupants of the city’s glass-faced skyscrapers, protesters are planning to kick off demonstrations Wednesday from the Costanera Center shopping mall, the largest in Chile, which includes Latin America’s tallest tower.

“Because the owners of this country don’t have their offices in central Santiago,” reads one digital poster doing the rounds on social media.

Parts of the area dubbed ‘San-hattan’ were preparing to go into lockdown Wednesday afternoon, with buildings closing early as workers try to avoid the tear-gas laden fights with police that have characterized so many of the downtown protests. On Tuesday, welders were installing barbed wire and metallic shutters around Costanera Center.

The march is the latest chapter in Chile’s biggest spate of civil unrest since the country returned to democracy in 1990. A plethora of groups from students to unions are pushing for improvements to wages, pensions, healthcare, education and transport. So far, social concessions granted by the center-right government of President Sebastian Pinera have failed to appease them.

Pinera, a billionaire investor turned politician who has a family office in the neighborhood, has himself become a focus of demonstrators, with many calling for his resignation amid accusations of human rights abuses by security forces during the protests and rioting.

Thousands of people marched toward Costanera Center for the first time on Monday evening but were dispersed by police using teargas.

“Costanera represents pure capitalism, the power of businessmen and everything they’ve abused and stolen,” said Tomas Pizarro, one of the people marching to the iconic building on Monday. “We want real measures and real change, we want Pinera to resign.”

The president has vowed to stay in office.

