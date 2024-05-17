(Bloomberg) -- The president of San Miguel Corp., the Philippines’ largest conglomerate by sales, on Friday struck a confident tone on the company’s earnings prospects for the rest of the year, after foreign exchange losses weighed heavily on first-quarter profit.

“No problem,” Ramon Ang said in a mobile phone message when asked how would the food-to-infrastructure group manage the impact of foreign exchange on its earnings in the coming quarters.

San Miguel’s first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company fell 94% to 509 million pesos ($8.8 million) mainly due to foreign exchange losses “resulting from the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated long-term debt and cash and cash equivalents” of the conglomerate and its energy business, according to its financial report.

The foreign exchange losses amounted to about 7.6 billion pesos during the period, compared with 10.5 billion pesos in gains a year ago, the report released on Thursday showed. Sales rose 13% from a year ago to 392.7 billion pesos in January-March.

The peso, among Asia’s worst-performing currencies, has lost around 4% against the dollar this year, with emerging markets under pressure from bouts of strength in the greenback.

Ang also said San Miguel may consider raising funds from the overseas market this year, without giving details.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the San Miguel group was said to have signed a $2 billion syndicated dollar loan deal with 35 banks to refinance a similar borrowing facility due in December.

The conglomerate has been reliant on debt, with its recurring income unable to cover interest costs and dividends, Sharon Chen, credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note on April 30. Its interest-bearing debt stood at 1.44 trillion pesos at end-March.

