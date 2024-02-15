(Bloomberg) -- A group backed by San Miguel Corp., the Philippines’ largest conglomerate, won a $3 billion project to upgrade and operate the country’s main airport.

“It’s 30 years in the making,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said in a briefing Friday of the decades-long effort by the government to upgrade the more than 70-year-old airport. “Now we will be able to privatize the operations and maintenance of Manila International Airport.”

The bid from the consortium led by San Miguel, whose businesses span from beer to oil, passed technical and financial evaluations, Transport Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said, adding that the financial review included the willingness of banks to help the winning bidder fund the project.

The consortium, which also includes South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp., in a Feb. 8 bidding offered to give government an 82.2% share of the revenue, more than double the bids of its two rivals.

The 170.6-billion-peso ($3.05 billion) project involves nearly doubling the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s annual passenger capacity to 62 million and a 15-year concession contract that can be extended by another 10 years. The hub handled 48 million passengers in 2019 prior to the pandemic, well beyond its 33.2 million capacity, according to the government.

San Miguel, which is also developing an airport near the capital, has committed at least 122.3 billion pesos in capital investments through the concession period, Batan said. The Manila airport upgrade is expected to generate 900 billion pesos in government revenue for 25 years, according to the transport official.

San Miguel’s management of the Manila gateway won’t conflict with the other airport it’s developing in Bulacan province, Bautista said. The Manila airport is expected to see improvements by next year — including shorter queues and more parking spaces — while the Bulacan gateway isn’t expected to open until 2027, he said.

Bautista also said that he’s hopeful that the project will proceed without further opposition from other bidders. Disputes earlier filed by them have been resolved, according to Batan.

