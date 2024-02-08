(Bloomberg) -- A group backed by the Philippines’ biggest conglomerate, San Miguel Corp., offered the highest revenue share for the government at an auction to upgrade and run the country’s main airport.

SMC SAP & Company Consortium, which also includes South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp., offered an 82.2% share for the government, based on bidding proceedings streamed live on the Department of Transportation’s Facebook page. Two other groups submitted bids with revenue share of below 35%.

The 170.6-billion-peso ($3.05 billion) project to upgrade and operate the aging and congested Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila comes as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration taps the private sector to ease the government’s fiscal burden in improving the Southeast Asian nation’s infrastructure.

All bids still need to be reviewed by the agency, Transport Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said. He said the winning bidder will be announced next week pending resolution of “disputes submitted by certain bidders vis a vis other certain bidders.”

San Miguel President Ramon Ang said the company is ready to take on the project which can have potential synergies with a 740-billion-peso airport that it’s developing in Bulacan province, north of Manila.

The company aims to “create an integrated airport network” that “elevates the Philippines as a prime hub for tourism, business, and investment in the region,” Ang said in a statement.

Shares of San Miguel rose as much as 2% in Manila trading on Thursday before closing up 0.2%.

The Manila airport project involves nearly doubling annual passenger capacity to 62 million and a 15-year concession contract that can be extended by another 10 years. The Manila airport handled 48 million passengers in 2019 prior to the pandemic, well beyond its 33.2 million capacity, according to the government.

GMR Airports Consortium, composed of GMR Airports International B.V., House of Investments Inc. and Cavitex Holdings Inc., offered 33.3% revenue share for the government.

Manila International Airport Consortium submitted 25.9% share. The group includes top Philippine conglomerates Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., Alliance Global Group Inc., Ayala Corp., Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings Inc. and Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp.

Asian Airport Consortium that includes Cosco Capital Inc. and Indonesia’s PT Angkasa Pura II, which earlier submitted a bid, was not included in the list of those who passed the technical review.

