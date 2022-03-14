(Bloomberg) -- San Miguel Corp. will build two gas-fired power plants in central Philippines for 60 billion pesos ($1.14 billion) as the nation’s largest conglomerate shifts away from coal.

Indirect subsidiary Prestige Power Resources Inc. will construct a 600-megawatt combined cycle gas plant in Leyte province for 41.5 billion pesos, while another indirect unit Reliance Energy Development Inc. is planning a 300-megawatt plant in Negros Occidental worth 18.5 billion pesos, San Miguel said in a stock exchange filing on Monday. Construction of both plants will start in the third quarter of this year and commercial operations will begin in 2025.

San Miguel, one of the country’s biggest electricity generators, has been expanding its investments in renewables. Months after announcing that it’s dropping new coal projects from its expansion plan, the company expects to operate 690 megawatts of battery-based energy storage facilities this year.

The Department of Energy in late 2020 declared a moratorium on endorsing new coal-fired power plants as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to shift to a more flexible power supply and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.