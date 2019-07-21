(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez needs deputies from Podemos, an anti-austerity party, to back him in a parliamentary vote this week to enable him to form a government. Pablo Iglesias, Podemos’s leader, is trying to persuade Sanchez to give his party seats in the next cabinet. A failure to reach an agreement could mean new elections and that would be a risky outcome for Iglesias. Riven by internal disputes, his party has been shedding supporters and may lose more if voters go back to the polls.

