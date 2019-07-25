(Bloomberg) -- Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez failed in his attempt to form a new Spanish government on Thursday when the anti-austerity Podemos party opted not to join the Socialists in a coalition.

In a vote in Spain’s parliament in Madrid, Sanchez fell short with 155 votes against him versus 124 votes for and 67 abstentions. The loss starts the constitutional clock ticking toward possible new elections in November.

Spain has turned increasingly ungovernable with three elections in the last four years. The economy is continuing its recovery from the ravages of the financial crisis but the country remains in a state of deep angst over the unresolved Catalan issue.

Voters are restless and the two-party system appears broken in a fragmented landscape with populists to the right and left. A victory for Sanchez would have offered the country a measure of stability after a period of upheaval. The threat of new elections adds an element of uncertainty for a Spanish economy that’s on track to outpace every Group of Seven country this year apart from the U.S.

