(Bloomberg) -- Spanish voters are starting to confront the prospect of another general election this year as acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez struggles to muster the votes he needs to clinch a second term.

In April’s general elections, the Socialists emerged as the biggest party in the Spanish parliament but well short of an absolute majority, leaving Sanchez to needing support to form a government. But ahead of a confidence vote next week, he’s scrambling to secure allies.

If Sanchez loses next week’s vote, he has another two months to try again before parliament is dissolved, presenting Spaniards with their fourth election in as many years. That would likely take place in November.

The acting premier has been locked in a battle of wills with Pablo Iglesias, leader of the auti-austerity group Podemos, whose support he needs to govern. Talks between the two sides broke down this week over Iglesias’s demand for a formal coalition.

Sanchez says he’ll never let Iglesias join his administration because of their deep differences over policy. A ballot of Podemos membership on Thursday backed Iglesias’s determination to hold out for a government position.

On Thursday, Sanchez said Iglesias himself is “the main stumbling block” to an agreement.

In comments to RNE radio on Friday, Adriana Lastra, the Socialist spokeswoman in parliament, said the Socialists were open to having Podemos representatives in government -- as long as it’s not Iglesias.

Iglesias himself was in defiant mood on Friday, saying Sanchez would end up bowing to his demand. He ruled out a repeat election and insisted they would eventually reach an agreement.

“If it’s not in July, it will be in August or September,” he said in an interview with 20 Minutos, a newspaper. “I’m convinced that that in the end they’ll conclude that the most sensible way -- the only way -- is that they negotiate a coalition accord with us.”

