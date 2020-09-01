(Bloomberg) -- Approving a new government budget is “urgent” and necessary to tackle the reconstruction of the economy following the coronavirus pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The government’s coalition partners will work on a budget proposal and then seek wider support from all parties in parliament, Sanchez said in an interview with Spanish radio broadcaster Cadena Ser Tuesday. “We won’t veto any party” from discussions, Sanchez said.

The premier denied that junior coalition partner Unidas Podemos had ruled out the possibility of seeking a deal with rival party Ciudadanos.

Sanchez, who wants Spain’s fragmented parliament to approve a 2021 budget before year’s end, will open talks with opposition leaders and occasional allies this week to seek their backing for it. His Socialist party approached center-right Ciudadanos to discuss its potential support, but the move led to a public rift among the coalition partners.

Podemos officials last week said they wouldn’t accept a budget backed by Ciudadanos.

Spain is currently operating on a rolled-over budget approved in 2018 which was written by the previous conservative administration.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.